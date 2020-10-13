'DWTS': Chrishell Stause Has 'No Chill' Performing to New Kids on the Block During '80s Night

It's '80s Night on Dancing With the Stars, and Chrishell Stause is fangirling hard over her love for New Kids on the Block!

The Selling Sunset star and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, pulled out all the stops Monday Night, rocking '80s-chic costumes as they danced a Cha Cha to NKOTB's "You Got It (The Right Stuff)."

"I have been a Blockhead since they hit the scene when I was 5 years old. Truly obsessed," Chrishell gushed in her ET guest blog ahead of the performance. "The little girl in me is geeking out. She has no chill."

"I know all the words, every single song," she added in the video package that aired before her dance. "Growing up, Donnie was my favorite. I have this one video where he's singing to me and I flipped out. I am not dancing this for myself this week; I and dancing this dance for the Kids."

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all seemed to be fans of the dance, but still gave the dance duo honest critiques. Derek Hough said, "You guys looked amazing tonight," while Bruno Tonioli said, "Only you two can turn a Cha Cha into Dirty Dancing!"

Chrishell and Gleb received a total score of 19/30 for the performance.

Leading up to '80s Night, Chrishell couldn't contain her excitement over paying homage to NKOTB. She shared on social media that she's been a huge fan of Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood since the beginning, and has even snapped some pics with them at concerts and events over the years.

"#BLOCKHEADS I need you!!!! When I say I am a fan of @nkotb I mean I waited outside the Today show overnight to be able to see their comeback performance kind of fan! My sister @shonda95 and I named our dog Niko bc they had a dog named Niko. You get the point-ha!" Chrishell captioned a series of Instagram pics. "I have NO chill that I get to dance to The Right Stuff for #80s night on @dancingabc!! PLEASE VOTE!!!"

"Not featured in the video is after @donniewahlberg sang 'your pretty face is the prettiest I've seen' to me (that is ME in the video I promise, video sucks) I died and had to be resuscitated💀" she added. "Pic with Richard Simmons was just a fun #TB bc I am decked out in my @jordanknightofficial shirt if you look close ... also @glebsavchenkoofficial murdered the choreography AGAIN. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 So excited!!!"

In addition to the surprise video NKOTB recorded for Chrishell and Gleb, the reality star also received some special shout-outs from guys via Twitter. "We got your back," Danny wrote, with Donnie adding, "Good luck #twug from me and all the Blockheads world wide! you got this!"

@Chrishell7 good luck #twug from me and all the Blockheads world wide! you got this! 🕺🏼 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) October 9, 2020

Hear more from #TeamSellingIt in the video below.

Chrishell will be documenting her ballroom journey with Gleb all season long for ET. Got a question you want her to answer? Send them to ET's Desiree Murphy on Twitter or Instagram!