Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mom With a New Car in Sweet Moment of Christmas Joy

A true Christmas surprise! Dwayne Johnson got into the spirit of the holiday with a generous gift for his beloved mother.

The action superstar got some help from his two youngest daughters -- Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3 -- to surprise his mom, Ata, with a brand new car, complete with a big red bow on the hood!

"This one felt good," Johnson captioned his post, which included a video of the big reveal and some adorable photos of him mom behind the wheel. "Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today 🎅🏾🎄 She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy."

"I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life," he continued. "I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she."

Johnson concluded, "Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elvis records 🎶🕺🏽 We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾."

That certainly raises the bar when it comes to Christmas gifts for parents! Although his wildly successful past year -- which included the release of Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and his TV show Young Rock -- helped facilitate the surprise at least a bit.

For more on Johnson's successful 2021, check out the video below.