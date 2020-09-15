Dwayne Johnson Reflects on Speaking at His Dad’s Funeral & Awkward Walk of Fame Moment (Exclusive)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reflecting on the highs and lows of his life, from his gorgeous wedding to Lauren Hashian in 2019 to losing his father earlier this year. ET has an exclusive preview of the latest episode of YouTube series, Behind the Lens, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Johnson’s new book, The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World.

The book is a collaboration with Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s longtime collaborator, photographer and producing partner.

“This entire book captures so many moments -- some I knew you were taking, some I didn't know you were taking,” Johnson says while discussing the project with Hiram in a clip from Behind the Lens.

One of the moments Garcia captured was Johnson, 48, preparing to speak at the funeral of his father, Rocky Johnson, who died in January.

“I remember saying, ‘I have no idea what to say for my dad's eulogy,’” he says. “I started jotting a few things down and I delivered a eulogy two hours later.”

The book also highlights Johnson’s bond with late young fan, Gabriel Singleton, aka Tater, who died at the age of seven from cancer. The youngster got to visit Johnson on the set of Baywatch before he passed away.

In Behind the Lens, which fans can see more of from Monday night on Johnson’s YouTube page, the star also discusses how people thought he was going to propose when he bent down to pick up his daughter, Jasmine, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017.

“I walked towards Lauren and I start to bend down and my mom and Lauren thought I was going to propose!” he shared. “They were like, ‘Ahhhh ...’ I went, ‘Come here, let me [take] Jazzy.’”

“Afterwards everyone’s like, ‘Uh, we thought you were going to propose, in that moment.’ I’m like, ‘No, not in front of everybody.’”

Johnson did eventually pop the question and the two tied the knot in August 2019.

See more on Johnson, including his battle with COVID-19, below.