Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Poll Asking if He Should Run for POTUS

Will Dwayne Johnson give the people what they want?!

The 48-year-old movie star reacted to a poll that stated that "at least 46 percent of Americans" would support his presidential run. Posting a photo of the Newsweek screenshot, The Rock expressed that it would be his honor to run for President of the United States.

"Humbling 🙏🏾I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club," Johnson jokingly wrote. "But if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸."

Many famous friends and followers also showed their support in his comments section.

While he might not be making a 2024 run for president, Johnson does run for office on his NBC sitcom,Young Rock. His series follows him at pivotal points of his youth -- at 10 years old (played by Adrian Groulx), 15 (Bradley Constant) and then 18 (Uli Latukefu). It's told through interviews conducted by Randall Park in the near future with an older Dwayne (played by Johnson) amid his (fictional) presidential run in 2032.

"She had said, ‘Well, ultimately the audience is going to want to see you. What's the creative way that we can infuse you into the show?'" So we sat for a few weeks, and it was her, she came up with the idea," he recalled. "She said, ‘What if we set it in 2032 and you're running for president?’ And I said, ‘I don't know, man, feels a little political.’ She goes, ‘Well, there might be a few people who might want to see you run for president, so think about it.’"

Johnson thought it over and ran it by his wife, Lauren Hashian, first. "Lauren said, ‘I think you should do it," he said.

Back in 2018, ET spoke with the actor at the Rampage premiere, where he opened up about his political aspirations. Johnson confirmed he took meetings to "understand more" about the job, though he remained coy as to whether he'd actually make a career change.

"This is where you get me in trouble," Johnson joked to ET. "[The meetings are] just really to understand more and to learn more. ... The idea of running for president has been very flattering that a good amount of people have been wanting me to run and, honestly, it's so flattering, but I feel like the most respectful thing I could do is just learn as much as I could possibly do."

"Like, to become president, that is a skill set that I feel like you have to know," he continued. "You have to put in the time -- like years and years of service, so anyway, that's where I'm at. I just want to learn as much as I possibly can."

While we will have to wait a couple years to see if he'll actually run for POTUS, in the meantime he's gearing up for his next movie, Black Adam.

On Friday, he posted a photo of a slate, writing, "History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM⚡️"

"We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world," he added in part. "This one is an honor."

Black Adam follows the titular DC antihero (Johnson) and longtime Shazam adversary, exploring his origins as a slave in Kahndaq more than 5,000 years ago -- whereupon he's imbued with powers of the gods -- and in modern day, seeing him go head-to-head with the Justice Society of America. The superhero movie co-stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022. For more on Johnson, see below.