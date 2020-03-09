Dwayne Johnson and Family Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson and his family are bouncing back after testing positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old actor shared that he, his wife Lauren, and their two daughters -- Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2 -- contracted the virus and are now recovering.

He revealed the news in an 11-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, sharing that they picked up the virus from close family friends and that they were lucky enough to stop the spread and quarantine.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson shared. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well…And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he said, adding his "No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

The Rock continued by sharing that he and his family "are good" and "on the other end of it, we're on the other side." He also noted that he is aware of how lucky they are, as many others are not fortunate enough and have lost their lives or their loved one to the virus.

In his video, he also went into detail about how strict he had been about staying at home and the new measures he's implementing into their household to stay safe. He shared that they used to have close family and friends over, but will now make sure that the people going into their home are tested and are negative before coming in.

Johnson also encouraged his fans to boost their immune system and reminded people to wear their mask.

He also wrote in his caption, "My message to all of you around the 🌎Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends."

Johnson is the latest celeb to test positive for COVID-19. The actor joins a long list of high-profile names that had the virus, including Bryan Cranston, Usain Bolt, Antonio Banderas, Tom Hanks and many more.