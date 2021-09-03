Dua Lipa Talks 'Mind-Blowing' GRAMMY Nominations and Her 'Sparkly' Red Carpet Plans (Exclusive)

Dua Lipa is ready for music's biggest night!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the pop star during rehearsals for the upcoming 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, where she dished on everything from her fashion choices to being nominated for some of the night's biggest awards!

"Sometimes when you say it out loud, it’s a bit unbelievable and I'm a little bit overwhelmed," Lipa, 25, marveled of her six nominations this year. "I mean, it’s bonkers, it's mind-blowing, it's amazing... These things really only happen in your dreams, so I feel like, well, I'm hoping no one is going to wake me up and be like, "All right, time for school!' or something."

The "Physical" singer already has two GRAMMYs to her name, including a Best New Artist win in 2019, and she admits the early recognition only served as motivation on her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

"I feel like winning Best New Artist almost just pushed me to work harder," she noted. "I’m like, OK, I got to prove that I deserve to be here."

It's paid off so far. Future Nostalgia was one of the biggest albums of 2020, after Lipa decided to go against the grain and release it in the early days of the pandemic last spring. While other artists pushed back their releases due to promotional or touring concerns, the British performer said she was hoping that her album could serve as a "form of escapism" for listeners, just like she felt while making it.

"When I was thinking about when I was going to put this album out, and whether it was the right time, I was like, you know what? The reason why I did this was to get away from any outside pressures," she recalled. "And I was like, maybe it is the time to put this out and maybe it can serve as that for other people."

"It was probably the scariest decision I’ve ever made -- I had no idea how it would be received -- but I’m just so grateful for the response," she added.

Future Nostalgia, and its lead single, "Don't Start Now," are up for three of the GRAMMY's biggest awards on Sunday: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. And Lipa will be taking the stage as well, for a performance that's sure to be show-stopping.

"I just want to have fun," she said, teasing the upcoming show. "I'm just so excited to be back. For me, performing is one of my favorite parts of my job. So for me to be on that stage and put on a performance, I’m just overjoyed."

As for her GRAMMY night fashion, Lipa was keeping her lips sealed, but did share, "There’s a bit of skin, a bit of sparkle. She's cute!"

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, as well as streaming live on Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access).