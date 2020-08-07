x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

entertainment-tonight

DSW Sale: Take 25% Off Clearance and Up to 75% Off Dress Sandals

DSW Sale: Take 25% Off Clearance and Up to 75% Off Dress Sandals

DSW is offering 25% off clearance with code DOUBLEDOWN at checkout through July 12.

Through July 13, get up to 75% off dress sandals, no code needed.You'll find DSW deals from brands like Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the BOGO and regular sales at DSW.

Crest Sneaker by Sperry Top-Sider

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe by Nike

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper by TOMS

Teresa Loafer by Cole Haan
 

Tavin Bootie by Dolce Vita 

Jaxline Sandal by Vince Camuto

Giuseppe Sandal by Franco Sarto

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson
 

Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO)by Italian Shoemakers

Lukita Sandal (BOGO) by JLO Jennifer Lopez

Ellie Sandal (BOGO) by Nanette Lepore

Patti Sandal by Sam Edelman

RELATED CONTENT: 

Take Up to 70% Off at the Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale

Huge Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale from Kate Spade, Tory Bur

The Best Travel Essentials We've Seen at the Amazon Summer Sale

Shop Massive Denim Deals at the Amazon Style Sale