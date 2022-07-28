Drew Barrymore Reveals One of the Reasons Ex Justin Long 'Gets All the Ladies'

Looking back with love. Drew Barrymore is reflecting on her past romance with Justin Long, and revealing his most charming feature.

The daytime talk show host recently joined comedian Mike Birbiglia on hisA Little Bit Extra podcast and opened up about dating Long, and their time shooting the 2010 rom-com Going the Distance.

Reflecting on the intense paparazzi scrutiny that she and Long were under during their time together, Barrymore said she always felt it was "weird" that their romance got so much attention.

"I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple," she shared. "Like, that didn’t make any sense to me, like, who cares? We’re not exciting."

"We dated for many years, I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny," Barrymore continued, adding that the actor has "the sharpest wit."

"You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them]," she said. "He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter."

She also reflected on her experience filming the rom-com Music & Lyrics with Hugh Grant and said that the celebrated leading man isn't at all like what she expected.

"Now Hugh and I did not date. Not even a little," she shared. "I was so upset because when I met him it turns out he’s a totally grumpy old man, and you’re like, ‘Wait, no, you’re Hugh Grant! You’re supposed to be like the dashing rom-com guy, what is going on?’ And then you fall in love with him for the real Hugh."

Currently, Long is in a relationship with actress Kate Bosworth, and the pair just recently made their romance Instagram official in May. Long and Bosworth -- who have been rumored to have been dating since last year -- first put their love on display in April, when they were spotted sharing a kiss in Hawaii.