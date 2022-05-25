Drake Posts Adorable Video with Son Adonis After Playing Basketball

Drake is enjoying time with his son. After shooting hoops with, Adonis, 4, the 35-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story to share an adorable father-son video.

"Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?" Drake asked the tot, who shrugged his shoulders said "I don't know" in response.

"You went four for five, you got four shots out of five!" Drake marveled. But this wasn't news to Adonis, who nonchalantly said, "Yeah, I know."

"OK, where'd you learn to shoot like that then?" Drake questioned again with a laugh.

Adonis finally told his dad, "I do it at school!" before requesting that his dad "send that to a girl!"

"You want your highlights?" Drake asked through laughter, before his son confirmed as much, telling him, "Yeah!"

Drake / Instagram

Drake shares the tot with Sophie Brussaux. He confirmed that he fathered a child with artist and model Brussaux in 2018. In 2020, the rapper shared the first images of his baby boy with the world.