Drake Bell Claims He Found Out His Wife Filed for Divorce Online

The former child star and musician posted the confession to Twitter saying, “I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ.” He also added, “check out my new song” accompanied by a YouTube link to a music video for his song "Going Away."

I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ...check out my new song https://t.co/34cYh4JsMA — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 21, 2023

It seems the song was written before his estranged wife filed for divorce because Bell sings about moving his wife and son to an island. He goes on to say he’s “going away” and is “done with this f**king scene” and mentions the paparazzi.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Von Schmeling filed to divorce the actor this week, just days after he was reported missing and endangered, but was subsequently located.

Per the docs, Von Schmeling claims she and Bell separated back in September, and is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The pair, who were married for four years, share 2-year-old son, Wyatt. Bell revealed in 2021 that the pair secretly got married and welcomed a son. Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal custody of the little boy and is asking for Bell to be granted visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.

The filing comes after Bell reportedly had a "falling out" with Von Schmeling last week, which led to the former Nickelodeon star's "possible attempted suicide," according to police.

In a 9-11 audio recording between an Orlando Police Department officer and a dispatcher with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department in Florida, the officer said the scary ordeal was related to a "celebrity" who had a "falling out" with his wife and police got involved because Bell was texting family in California saying he was going to "get drunk and hang himself" in a hotel somewhere in Orlando.

According to the 9-11 audio, obtained by ET, cops said they got permission to ping Drake's phone for his exact location. In the audio, it appears cops had gotten Bell's coordinates and were trying to pinpoint his exact location. Also in the call, cops identify the "endangered" person as Jared Drake Bell.

The officer tells the dispatcher they've been talking to family in Huntington Beach, California, and his "soon-to-be ex-wife in Buena Park," California.