Dr. Dre Poses With 'Divorced AF' Balloons Amid Court Battle With Ex Nicole Young

Looks like Dr. Dre is in good spirits amid his divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole Young. On Thursday, his close friend, Breyon Prescott, Instagrammed a photo of the 56-year-old music mogul happily posing in front of balloons reading, "divorced AF."

Young filed for divorce in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair shares two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly. According to Prescott, the CEO of Chameleon Entertainment, Dre's divorce -- which has not been amicable -- has been finalized, though they still have court hearings scheduled for next year. ET has reached out to lawyers for both Young and Dre.

Prescott's caption reads, "Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It's Final!!! Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾."

One issue Dre and 51-year-old Young had in court was determining the validity of the prenuptial agreement, which would determine their property settlement. Young has consistently argued that the prenup is invalid, while Dre has fought for the agreement to be upheld by the court.

Young also previously claimed in court documents obtained by ET that the "Forgot About Dre" rapper held a gun to her head on two occasions, once in 2000 and again in 2001. She also claimed that he punched her in the head/face twice, as well as kicked down the door to her bedroom when she was allegedly "hiding from his rage in 2016." In past filings, Dre stated, "At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety."

In June, the court restored both Young and Dre's legal status as "single." A month later, he was ordered to pay her about $3.5 million in yearly support, according to court documents obtained by ET. Dre is expected to pay the monthly sum of $293,306, which adds up to $3,519,672 in yearly support, which started in August. Per the document, the payments will continue "in a like manner until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court." Additionally, Dre would continue to pay the expenses for their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes.

A source told ET at the time, "The support order is consistent with what he has already been paying since the initial separation and is a fraction of what Nicole and her lawyers demanded."