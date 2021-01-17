Dr. Dre Photographed Back In the Studio After Hospitalization for Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is back at work. The music mogul was photographed in a recording studio just a few days after being released from the hospital.

Dre -- who spent two weeks undergoing medical treatment following a brain aneurysm earlier this month -- looked healthy and happy in a snapshot posted to Instagram on Saturday.

The pic, shared by celebrated record producer Focus, showed Dre surrounded by a group of other artists and creators in a recording studio. The 55-year-old rap icon is front and center in the pic, looking fit and ready to make some music.

"My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We working... I TOOK THE PIC SO IM HERE!!!" Focus captioned the snapshot.

The post comes a day after actor and rapper Ice T took to Twitter to share an update on the mogul's condition.

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice T tweeted to his 1.8 million Twitter followers on Friday. Fans quickly replied, thanking him for the update.

Shortly after the news broke of his hospitalization, Dre took to Instagram to assure fans he was "doing great" and would be out soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.

Check out the video below to hear more about the music icon's health scare.