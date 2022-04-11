'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Watch a Surprise Proposal During Their Disney Trip (Exclusive)

The Derrico family trip to Disney World was just the beginning. In an exclusive new clip from the upcoming episode of TLC's Doubling Down With the Derricos, fans will get to see the family head to Disney World, where Deon had something special planned for his wife, Karen.

"Baby," he asks as he gets down on one knee, "will you take my hand in marriage again?"

Visibly elated, Karen accepts and tells her husband, "I'd do it all over."

In a confessional, she tells viewers, "This is a dream come true."

"To know that he thought this all the way through...it's like, 'He does love me,'" she quips.

Deon reveals that they would be having a vow renewal at Disney World, which is extra special considering Karen didn't wear a wedding dress and they don't have any photos from their original ceremony. Plus, with their 14 kids, the busy parents already have a built-in bridal party.

"Never in a million years would I thought we'll be doing our Disney fairy-tale wedding," Karen says. "Words cannot describe exactly how I feel, so I hope my face is showing it."

And if Deon had any doubt about his plan, Karen makes it clear just how memorable it was. As she says, "I'll never ever, ever, ever forget this."

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.