'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Karen and Deon Share Shocking News With Their 14 Kids (Exclusive)

This is not the news the babies wanted to hear! In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen and Deon share that they have decided to split their time 50/50 between their home in Las Vegas and Karen’s home state of South Carolina.

“We wanted to talk to ya’ll and let ya’ll know how everything has been going here,” Karen tells her 14 little ones as they all gather with her and her husband, his mother, Gigi, and their family friend, Eric.

“Once we have the business set up and our house, me and Poppy made a decision on the length of time that we’ll be staying here. We will stay in Myrtle Beach, six months out of the year,” Karen adds.

The babies, all make a host of sounds and reactions, that include bouncing on the furniture, that prompts their father to ask, “Wait, do ya’ll like that?”

The couple’s 9-year-old son, Denver, chimes in and speaks for his siblings. “That’s the reason we’re acting surprised, 'cause we don’t want to stay here. We want to go back home,” he says.

As more reactions pour in, some of the other children offer their two sense during a separate confessional. The babies all agree that their home in Las Vegas is a bigger place and the critters that come with living down south are not something they are interested in.

On this season of Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen, Deon and their 14 children, single births (Darian, 16, and Derek, 10), twins (Dallas and Denver, 9), quintuplets (Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 7), twins (Diez and Dior, 4) and triplets (Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver, 2), have spent an extended amount of time in South Carolina as they decide if the move is right for their family.

It seems like the family already has their minds made up.

Back in the living room, Karen asks her 4-year-old son, Diez, “You wanna stay here with Mommy? Or you want to go back to Vegas?” Diez adorably responds, “Go back home.”

In a confessional, Karen shares her feeling about her kids’ reaction. “I’m sad because I want them to be open and honest with me, but I also want them to be open to change and new things,” she adds. “I still feel like moving is a great idea because they have to know their other side of the family.”

The pair’s oldest son, Derek, decides that he has to speak up and let his parents know why this isn’t a good idea, before they decide to make the move permanent.

“I don’t wanna be in no country,” he says to his family. “Everything is like hours away from each other. I like your [our family] and everything but I want to be where I was born. Where I was raised. Where I had my first breath.”

Derek adds during a confessional, “Six months out of a year, that’s a lot. That's a big move. And my cousins and everything, I wanna spend time with them, and I would do that for, like, the rest of my life. But I’m being honest, it kinda makes me sad, because I know Vegas all my life and I don’t want to leave my home.”

The possibility of moving isn’t the family’s only big change. During a conversation with ET, Karen and Deon shared that they are not quite ready to hang up the diaper bag, and are open to making room for number 15.

"No, that diaper bag is not being hung up," Karen said. "I don't feel complete. I don't think we are 100 percent complete." Deon echoed those sentiments, saying, "[I] think when you have created -- what I think we have created -- in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of."

"I would have never thought that not only would he have given me 14 amazing children," added Karen as she started choking back tears. "But 14 really, like, good ... I just want the best for all of them."

Season 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.