'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Darian Is Ready to Drive (Exclusive)

Darian Derrico is ready to drive. In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, the 16-year-old asks her dad if she can get her learner's permit.

"Your learner's permit? No, you can't ever drive," Deon responds. "You're going to ride a bicycle all of your life."

The teen attempts to sway her father by listing all the ways she can help the family with a learner's permit, including going to the store and putting gas in the car.

"I'm almost 16 and I feel like I need to learn how to drive at some point. Now is the time," she tells the cameras. "But Papi still looks at me as his little girl and I think that he's not ready to see me driving or dating."

Darian asks her father if he'd rather she not drive or not have a boyfriend and, realizing his daughter has walked him into a trap, Deon says that he would rather she not have a boyfriend. "So I guess you win this argument," he tells his daughter.

When she asks her dad why she can't have her permit "and companionship at the same time," Deon tells her that it's "too much" for him to handle.

"But I'm yearning for companionship," Darian jokes.

"You don't need to yearn for no companion, you yearn to be closer to Papi. Your yearning will go away," her father responds.

Eventually, Deon concedes that Darian should be allowed to go for her learner's permit, acknowledging that he was driving at her age. But with one condition!

"Here's the deal, we're going to have to go to church first and see if we can get some holy water. And we're going to douse our bodies with holy water and the vehicle and we're going to ask Jesus Christ and all of Nazareth to come down and be in the car with us while you're driving. especially while you're driving in the car with me," he tells her.

While Karen and Deon are already parents to 14 kids, the couple told ET that they haven't ruled out the possibility of expanding their family.

For the uninitiated, Karen gave birth to all 14 of her children naturally, which included two single births (Darian, 16, and Derek, 10), twins (Dallas and Denver, 9), quintuplets (Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 7), twins (Diez and Dior, 4) and triplets (Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver, 2).

"No, that diaper bag is not being hung up," Karen said.

"I don't feel complete. I don't think we are 100 percent complete." Deon echoed those sentiments, saying, "[I] think when you have created -- what I think we have created -- in this home, the love, the amount of love, I could just never get tired of."

Season 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.