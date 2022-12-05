Dolly Parton Joins TikTok -- Check Out Her First Post

Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok! The veteran songstress made her debut on the social networking platform over the weekend. In her first post, which already has over two million views, the 76-year-old set a montage of some of her biggest moments and best looks from her career to her hit song, "9 to 5."

"I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok," she captioned the post.

Parton’s TikTok fun didn’t stop there. In a follow-up video, the "I Will Always Love You" singer shared a supercut of herself giving multiple greetings, while "9 to 5" plays again.

"Hey TikTok! What did I miss? 🦋 #heyitsdolly #dollytok," she captioned the video.

DollyTok looks like it’s going to bring some of the best content. Parton’s account also features a video of her doing the viral Dolly Parton challenge and another featuring a throwback clip.

Just in time for the holidays, Parton’s most recent videos show her having some fun in the kitchen. The GRAMMY-winning singer challenges her followers to show off their #bakingblunders, and encourages them to use her song, "Berry Pie," in the process.

In the videos, Parton playfully mixes up her signature Duncan Hines cake mix and showing them off for the camera as the decorations don't fall the way she intended them to.

So far, Parton has over 500K followers on the app, and over one million likes across her posts.

The latest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee already has official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Parton uses her platforms to promote her recent projects and also share some iconic throwback moments with her fans.