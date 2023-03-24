Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' Banned from First-Grade Spring Concert in Wisconsin

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 2017 collaboration "Rainbowland" got 86'd from a first-grade spring concert setlist after school district officials in Wisconsin deemed the track controversial.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the parent of a first grader in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was excited about the Parton-Cyrus collab, along with some of the other songs slated to be part of the spring concert, which included Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World and Kermit the Frog's "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie.

As for why the track that celebrates acceptance was banned from the spring concert, one parent told The Times that "the school district of Waukesha has really cracked down on anything LGBTQ" and that "this song being an 'issue' has not in any way come as a surprise."

The parent continued, "All that Miley and Dolly are saying is that they want to live in a world that is accepting, with no judgment and where people can be who they want to be."

The teacher whose class is performing the spring concert took to Twitter and sounded off on the ban.

Parton and Cyrus have been huge proponents of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2015, the "Flowers" singer founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, whose mission is to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Parton has often repeated -- and once famously tweeted in 2010 -- that "it's a good thing I was born a girl, otherwise I'd be a drag queen." "Rainbowland" getting banned from the spring concert comes at a time when state legislatures, most notably in Florida, are targeting books deemed "inappropriate" for young age groups.

"Rainbowland" wasn't the only song nixed from the spring concert. Kermit the Frog's "Rainbow Connection" also got the ax, but the track was later reinstated after parents complained to administrators.