Doja Cat Had Tonsil Surgery and is Quitting Vaping, Says She 'Might Have Some Bad News' for Fans

Doja Cat is sharing some painful details about a recent tonsil procedure she needed due to an infection that was exacerbated by drinking and vaping during her time at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer -- who took home two trophies at the big awards show over the weekend -- took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news of her oral surgery and she hinted that it might mean she won't be singing in the near future.

"Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f**ked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," Doja Cat wrote.

She went on to explain, "My tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f**kin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long."

"Then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," the 26-year-old singer continued. "he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere.

"I cried and it hurt a lot but im ok," she assured fans.

Doja Cat also addressed tweets from some of her followers, and confirmed that, in regards to her tonsils, she is going to "try and get em removed for sure very soon."

Because of the open wound in her throat, Doja Cat said, "im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that."

"its like imagine all that wierd poisonous s**t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f**k that. im hella young," she added.

After hitting back against some fans who suggested she just throw all her vape pens away -- which she said sounded "condescending to anybody whos actually struggling w nicotine addiction -- she shared her appreciation for the overwhelming support.

"yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance," she tweeted. "i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you."

Doja Cat's wild night at the BBMAs went viral -- particularly one moment ahead of her second acceptance speech of the night when she downed a drink she had before taking to the stage after her name was called.

The singer spoke with ET after the show, and explained that she simply wanted to loosen up a bit for her speech.

"So I was shocked and I ran up. And I was like, 'I need something.' Because I felt like my first speech was flat, a little bit? I don't know. But it was great. It was amazing," she shared.

