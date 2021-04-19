DMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Calls Late Rapper Her 'Everything' in Heartfelt Tribute Post

Desiree Lindstrom is paying tribute to her beloved fiancé, DMX.

It's been just over a week since news broke that the legendary rapper (real name: Earl Simmons) died at the age of 50. Over the weekend, Lindstrom took to Instagram to reflect on their time together as a couple, calling him her "everything."

"The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go," she wrote. "I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for [our son] Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

As ET previously reported, Lindstrom also paid tribute to DMX by getting a large tattoo in his honor just days after his death. New York-based tattoo artist Krystal Kills posted a photo of Lindstrom's forearm on Instagram, where a tattoo reading, "Dog Love" sits over a large "X."

"Dog Love" is the name of DMX's 2006 song and the "X" was drawn in the same font the late performer used to stylize his stage name.

"I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," Kills shared. "Your light was unmatchable. 🙏🏽 @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it."

"The world lost an icon but also a great father," she added. "Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. 🕊🙏🏽 You moved the world and left your mark."

DMX's family confirmed the tragic news that he had died in a statement released to ET on April 9, just days after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack. The rapper will be honored by family, friends and fans in a public memorial set to be held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday, April 24, prior to a private funeral at a New York City church on Sunday, April 25, according to multiple reports.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement read. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

"White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time," the statement continued. "Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

