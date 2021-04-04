DMX's Family Asks for Continued Prayers as Rapper Remains Hospitalized

DMX's family is praying that he recovers amid serious health issues. His family addressed his hospitalization in a statement on Sunday.

"On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," the statement reads. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."

A vigil will be held by the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation outside of White Plains Hospital (41 East Post Road, White Plains, New York) on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. The family asks that attendees be respectful to the hospital and its staff.

DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose at his New York home at around 11 p.m. on Friday, which triggered a heart attack, per TMZ. ET has reached out to his rep for comment.

The rapper was then taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit, where he reportedly was exhibiting "some brain activity," the outlet reported.

On Sunday, Angelo Ellerbee, a rep for the family, told ET that “Earl Simmons remains in critical condition in the hospital" and that "he is in a medical state from which I don’t think he will recover.”

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, told New York's PIX11 News that he was hospitalized as a "result of a heart attack." He later confirmed that DMX continues to be on life support.

The Ruff Ryders MC has previously battled drug addiction and had stints in rehab. Back in October of 2019, he canceled his tour and checked himself into rehab in order to maintain his sobriety.