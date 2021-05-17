'Disenchanted' Is Coming to Disney Plus, Maya Rudolph and Newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino Join Cast

Production has begun on Disenchanted! Disney shared the news on Monday, also revealing that the Enchanted sequel will debut exclusively on Disney+.

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return for the new movie, which will see Giselle (Adams) now living in Monroeville, married to Robert Philip (Dempsey). James Marsden plays the dashing but daft Prince Edward from Andalasia; Idina Menzel plays Nancy Tremaine, the former dress maker now married to Prince Edward; and Maya Rudolph stars as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville.

Kolton Stewart, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez also star, while newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino, a 19-year-old from Glen Rock, New Jersey, will make her feature film debut in Disenchanted as Robert's now-grown daughter, Morgan.

See the sweet way Baldacchino discovered she had won the role below.

Disenchanted, which is filming in Ireland, will debut in 2022, 15 years after Enchanted hit theaters in 2007.

The film, directed by Adam Shankman, is produced by Barry Josephson, Amy Adams and Barry Sonnenfeld. Disenchanted will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations.