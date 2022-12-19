Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party

Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls.

"Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!!" he captioned the pics. "I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming. I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both!!"

The twins also shared pics of their party -- and stunning matching outfits -- on Instagram, writing, "We had some much fun last night. Thank you to everyone who came out. Thank youuuu @diddy for everything we had the best time ever."

Diddy shared the twins with his late ex, Kim Porter, who died in November 2018. Jessie and D'Lila celebrated what would have been their mom's 52nd birthday last Friday with a photo slideshow posted to social media.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY TO THE BEST MOM IN THE WORLD💗🎉. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH. WE THINK ABOUT YOU EVERYDAY. MISS YOU🕊️❤️ #ladykp," they captioned the clip.

Diddy is also father to two other children by Porter -- Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, and King, 24. He also shares Chance, 16, with Sarah Chapman, and Justin, 28, with Misa Hylton.

The rapper also announced earlier this month that he had welcomed another baby girl, Love Sean Combs, with cyber security specialist Dana Tran.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," Diddy wrote in his announcement. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"