'Dexter' Reunites With Deb and His Son in Thrilling Official Trailer for 'New Blood'

The official trailer for Showtime's Dexter: New Blood is here.

The nearly three-minute trailer opens with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) settling into his new (fake) small-town life under a new alias, Jim Lindsay, as he happily says hi to a group of teenagers, treats a co-worker with pastries and, yes, even chops some wood in the snowy forest. But old temptations are hard to kill -- literally.

When a local kid goes missing without a trace, Dexter is intrigued. "People don't just disappear. There is always a reason," Dexter's girlfriend and cop Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) tells him, as he wonders how many more victims there are.

"You are a serial killer. You love that you're getting away with murder. You cannot wait to kill again," haunts Dexter's dead sister and inner conscience, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter). "Have you learned nothing?"

Dexter is also reunited with his grown-up son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), and well, it's abundantly clear that old habits die hard.

Watch the official trailer of Dexter: New Blood below.

Recently, returning Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips and Hall addressed whether New Blood could kickstart a new franchise for the series.

"We're not going there," Phillips said of possibly expanding the show if it is a success. "We're not going to get into the ending of the show..."

Added Hall: "For me to answer that question definitively in any way would maybe give away or potentially imply information that we don't want to give away or imply, so I'll refrain from answering too definitively. I certainly do hope that watching the show is a satisfying experience for people who watched it originally and are curious about what happens to him. I hope it does provide some definitive answers that aren't primarily mystifying to people."

Dexter: New Blood premieres Nov. 7 on Showtime.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.