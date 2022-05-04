Derek Hough Talks Upcoming 'DWTS' Season on Disney Plus and Who's Coming Back! (Exclusive)

Derek Hough is really looking forward to the new season of Dancing With the Stars at the show's new home on Disney+.

The longtime DWTS judge walked the red carpet at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverickon Wednesday, held on the deck of the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California. Hough spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about the upcoming 31st season, and it's move to the streaming platform.

"At first, I was like, 'Wha? What does that mean?!' But within 10 seconds, I was very, very excited about it," Hough shared. "I think that's where a lot of things are moving toward."

"Dancing With the Stars has always been a trailblazer, they've always been the first to do things," he added. "So to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I'm very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!"

Hough also praised the fact that the show is headed into uncharted territory, since there will no longer be commercial breaks, or other trappings of conventional broadcast television, explaining, "Its more opportunity for more performances, more dances, more creativity... so I'm excited about that too."

Hough confirmed that he will definitely be back for the upcoming season, and said that, while doesn't know "exactly" who's returning with him, but said "I'm sure a lot of familiar faces will be there, of course."

It was announced in April that DWTS had been picked up for two more years, with seasons 31 and 32 premiering exclusively on the subscription streaming service. The reality show will debut on Disney+ this fall, making it the first live series on the service. Additionally, it's thought to be the first live streaming reality show in the United States.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters May 27.