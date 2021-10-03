Demi Moore Honors Ex Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming in Heartfelt Tribute

Demi Moore is sharing her love for Emma Heming. In an Instagram post for International Women's Day on Monday, Moore gave a special shout-out to Heming, the current wife of Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis.

"@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," Moore wrote.

"Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume," she added. "She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman to mother themselves! We all need that! Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring."

Moore and Willis are parents to daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, while the Die Hard star also shares 8-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn with Heming.

Willis and Moore have remained friendly since their divorce in 2000, after 13 years of marriage. In fact, the former couple quarantined together with their daughters last year -- which Moore called a "real blessing."

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series, No Filter with Naomi, last month. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had. It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school."

"It was really a blessing," she said of the experience. "It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing."

Moore said her daughters "love" their little sisters.

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better," she shared of Willis' youngest children. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."

