Demi Lovato Talks Identifying as Pansexual: 'I'm So Fluid Now'

Demi Lovato is opening up more about her sexuality. The 28-year-old singer had a candid conversation with Joe Rogan for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and said she was proud to be part of the LGBTQ community.

"I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," she said of how she feels today.

Rogan responded, "You mean sexually fluid? You like girls? You like boys?"

Lovato replied, "Yeah, anything, really."

The singer agreed when Rogan asked her if she considered herself pansexual. Pansexual is defined as not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.

"I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia," she recalled. "That's it! That's what I'm going with."

"I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud," she added.

Later, she said she had a sexual awakening when she watched Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's famous kissing scene in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, but was definitely affected by her conservative upbringing.

"Oh, I like that," she recalled thinking. "But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that's very frowned upon. Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling."

Lovato said she didn't know if she would end up being with a man or a woman, and addressed her engagement to her ex, Max Ehrich, which she ended in September.

"I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that's not the case," she said. "So I've just stopped kind of attaching myself to -- I know that my life is not going according to my plan."

In her recent interview with Glamour, Lovato also talked about her sexuality and called herself "really queer."

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she said. "I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."

She also said at this point in her life, she felt too queer to be with a cis man.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right," she recalled. "Some of the guys I was hanging out with, when it would come time to be sexual, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, 'I just don't want to put my mouth there.'"

"It wasn't even based on the person it was with," Lovato continued. "I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."