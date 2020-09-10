Demi Lovato Reveals When She First Knew She Was Queer (Exclusive)

Watching an iconic scene in Cruel Intentions taught Demi Lovato a lot about herself. The former Disney star hosts Facebook Watch's upcoming special, Coming Out 2020, and in ET's exclusive clip, she tells co-host Tan France about the moment she knew she was queer.

"It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but I did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn," Lovato says, referencing the 1999 movie's kiss between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair. "I was just like, 'Oh, wait a minute. I really like that.' I was like, 'I want to try it!'"

"And then, when I was like, 17, I did get down with that, and that's when I knew," she continues. "You want the tea? That's it!"

France's a-ha moment also involved a celebrity. Growing up, his older sister had a poster of Keanu Reeves posing shirtless for the movie Point Break.

"I was probably 8," he remembers. "She said, 'I am going to marry him one day.' And I said, 'No, I am going to marry him!' And as soon as the words came out of my mouth, I was like, 'Oh my god, I think I like boys,' and her response was, 'Boys don't marry boys, stupid!'"

"She was only like, 13," France says. "She didn't know, and I was like, 'No, I am going to marry him one day! So Keanu if you are watching, watch yourself!"

Watch the clip below.

Coming Out Day (Sunday, Oct. 11), marks the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, which first took place on Oct. 14, 1979. The second march occurred on Oct. 11, 1987.

Facebook Watch's special, which will stream on Friday, Oct. 9, will honor the 32-year-long tradition of supporting individuals who identify as LGBTQIA and celebrate their journey of coming out. Coming Out 2020 will not only recognize coming out stories, but will also support those who may be currently coming out, as well as those who may not yet be able to share their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Coming Out 2020 premieres at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.