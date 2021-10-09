Demi Lovato Releases New Song in Honor of Late Friend

Demi Lovato is honoring their late friend. The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the release of a new song, "Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)," in honor of their late pal, Thomas Trussell III, who died in 2019 after a battle with addiction.

"Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me," Lovato wrote alongside a snippet of the song. "His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man."

Lovato went on to reveal that they wrote the track "the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction," noting that "the disease is extremely cunning and powerful."

Net proceeds of the song, Lovato revealed, will go to The Voices Project, an advocacy organization that is dedicated to ending America’s addiction crisis. The singer also encouraged anyone struggling with addiction to call 1-800-662-HELP, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's treatment help line.

"I love you @sirtruss," Lovato concluded, tagging their late friend. "RIP."

At the time of Trussell's death, Lovato took to social media to mourn their loss.

"Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss," they wrote on their Instagram Story at the time. "Addiction is NO joke.. heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

Lovato has been open about their own battle with addiction. In their YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil, Lovato revealed the struggles they faced after their 2018 overdose.

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes," Lovato said. "I can't drive anymore. I have blind spots in my vision."

