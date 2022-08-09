Demi Lovato Is Dating a Musician

Demi Lovato is in a new relationship! According to multiple reports, the "Cool for the Summer" singer is dating a fellow musician, though it has yet to be confirmed who exactly the person is.

"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People, noting that Demi's partner is "a super great guy."

News of Demi's budding love interest comes almost two years after their highly publicized split from Max Ehrich. The two called off their engagement in September 2020, just two months after he popped the question.

At the time, Lovato said their breakup with Ehrich proved to be a source of inspiration and a catalyst for independence. Speaking with The 19th, the "Sorry Not Sorry" crooner explained, "I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted," they said in August 2021. "And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."

As fans of Lovato know, they came out as non-binary back in May 2021. Two months later, in honor of Non-Binary Awareness Week, the Disney Channel alum expressed gratitude to fans and the public for their effort to remember their gender pronouns.

Recently, however, Lovato re-adopted she/her pronouns in addition to they/them pronouns. During an appearance on the Spout podcast, Demi explained their gender evolution to host Tamara Dhia.

"I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato explained. "So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really... I don't find that I am... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man."

"I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core," Lovato continued. "Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Lovato's new relationship comes at an exciting time for the artist. Their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, is set to be released on August 19.