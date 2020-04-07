Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are So in Love in Beachside PDA-Filled Pic

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich can't get enough of each other. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and the Young and the Restless star posted the cutest PDA-filled photo of themselves on their Instagrams on Friday. In the nighttime beachside pic, the love birds are all smiles as they lean in for a kiss.

Lovato couldn't help but gush about her beau, writing, "this might be my favorite pic of us so far." She also thanked him for "making me the happiest I love yew soooo much @maxehrich 😍💕."

The 29-year-old actor also posted the same photo, adding, "Mi amor." Lovato commented, "I LOVE YOU."

Rumors that the two were dating swirled for weeks before they finally confirmed their romance in May, when they appeared together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. Additionally, ET confirmed the lovebirds first got together in March.

The two have since fawned over each other on social media. Last month, the former Disney Channel star couldn't help but give Ehrich a sweet shoutout on his birthday, telling him she loved him.

Lovato added that she felt "unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before," even when she's makeup free and in a bathing suit. "I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous," she noted, adding that he's a positive beam of light in her life and she can't wait to spend many more birthdays together.

