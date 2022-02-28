Deepti Vempati's Brother Calls Out Her 'Loser' Fiancé Shake After 'Love Is Blind' Finale Airs

Now that the wedding-packed finale ofLove Is Blind season 2 has been released on Netflix, fans know the fates of the five couples who made it to the altar on the reality dating show.

One pair that didn't say their "I dos" was Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. Throughout the season, Shake told multiple people that he lacked a physical "animalistic" attraction to Deepti after seeing her in person following their connection in the pods.

Though he vaguely admitted this to Deepti, fans were most upset with his comments to others on the show in which he compared being intimate with her to being intimate with an "aunt."

Ultimately, Deepti turned her fiancé down at the altar, saying, "I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact that you made on my life, but no, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows, for sure. So I'm choosing myself. And I'm going to say no."

She later added, "He's not the one for me, because if he was, he would make me feel like I was the one and he never did that."

Shake blew off the rejection, trying to get the wedding guests to continue to party and even telling the cameras, "I have reservations at Nobu on Sunday, so things are going to be good."

On Sunday, Deepti's brother, Sunny Vempati, who appeared on the show, shared a post honoring his sister and slamming Shake's treatment of her on the series.

"We wish you didn't pick that [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people," Sunny said to his sister in the post.

He then addressed his sister's ex, writing, "'Shake,' bruh, you're a loser. You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life. Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS."

Sunny then seemingly claimed that Shake is blaming his depiction on the show's "edit," but shot down that excuse.

"No one forced you to say those words," he continued. "We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the f**k away from my sister."

Deepti reposted her brother's message to her Instagram Stories with a white heart emoji, writing, "The love and support from my family is unmatched."

Though these posts don't imply a happy ending for Deepti and Shake, fans will have to wait until the reunion special airs Friday on Netflix to find out their fate as well as those of the other couples.

