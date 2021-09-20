'Dear White People': Sam and Gabe Duke It Out to NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' in Sneak Peek Clip (Exclusive)

If you thought "Gone" was as emo as NSYNC could get, Dear White People is here to correct you. The Netflix series' final season drops on Sept. 22, and ET is exclusively premiering a sneak peek that gives fans a good look at what they can expect from the show's highly anticipated "a musical event."

In the clip, Logan Browning and John Patrick Amedori's Sam and Gabe are, once again, on the outs, and they're expressing their relationship woes through song. The two duke it out to NSYNC's iconic 2000 single, "Bye Bye Bye," with a grunge-rock twist to really solidify their angst. Sam is firm in bidding adieu to her college beau because, "it might sound crazy but it ain't no lie," she's done with their back-and-forth.

Gabe tries to fight, begging Sam to "give me one good reason, baby come on," but it's no use. By the end of their duet, things don't look good for the young couple.

Dear White People's fourth season finds our characters as they look back at the most formative year of their lives. Described as an Afro-futuristic and '90s-inspired musical event, the season follows the series' beloved group of undergraduates in their final year as they put together Winchester's Varsity Show, an annual student-produced and satirical musical about the school. It's the first time the predominantly Black residents of Armstrong-Parker House are writing the show, thus the '90s theme.

As the group deals with their upcoming show and its critics, they also grapple with the inevitable end of the road -- graduation. Spontaneously bursting into song and dance is obviously the only reasonable way to deal with saying goodbye to your collegiate career.

Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson all return for a season 4 that Netflix promises will be a 'can't-miss, farewell experience.'

Creator Justin Simien spoke with ET last June and hinted that the final chapter of the story is a summation of everything that the franchise has been about. "You’re going to see us really delving into, of course, more issues of systemic racism. But also how possible is it really to lead a civil rights movement in such a capitalist place? We're going to get into some of those questions," he said.