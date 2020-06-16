David Schwimmer’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Cleo Shaves Her Head

David Schwimmer's daughter is trying out a new 'do! The Friends star's 9-year-old daughter, Cleo, starred in mom, Zoe Buckman's, latest Instagram post, which showed off her new buzz cut.

In the since-deleted post, Cleo is the spitting image of her famous dad after her mom, an artist, cut off her long, brown hair in favor of a shaved look. Wearing an animal print top and a slight smile, Cleo looks stunning as she debuts her look.

"The world is saying '[burn] it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening," Buckman captioned the pics, according to multiple outlets. "I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn't, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!"

In pics shared to Buckman's Instagram Highlights, Cleo is seen smiling with Schwimmer prior to her transformation and rocking a half-shaved look weeks before her mom cut off the rest.

The final pic shows Cleo, wearing a blue camo look, smiling with her shaved head as Buckman lovingly holds her.

Though Schwimmer and Buckman called it quits back in 2017 after seven years of marriage, the former couple makes it a point to work together when it comes to their daughter.

In fact, earlier this month, the pair marched together in a New York City protest, which supported Black Lives Matter.

"We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform," Schwimmer wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of him and his ex at the protest. "We marched... to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it."

