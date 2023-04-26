David Harbour on Being in the 'Daddy-Verse' With Pedro Pascal and 'Stranger Things' Final Season (Exclusive)

There's room on the internet for more than one daddy -- and David Harbour is in good company with Pedro Pascal!

"We occupy a certain realm of the daddy-verse," the 48-year-old actor told ET at the 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I know him very well actually."

Both men were blessed with the internet's term of endearment as a result of their respective roles on Stranger Things and The Last of Us. Off-screen, Harbour caught the internet's eye with his AD home tour and Pascal set them ablaze with his internet coffee order.

In January, Pascal told ET he has embraced the term.

"I'll take it," he said. "I'm not offended."

Fans will soon see Harbour back in daddy (or zaddy) duty when he returns as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. The fifth and final season of the series will begin filming in June, and Harbour admitted that he's ready to move on.

"I think we're ready," he said. "I mean, it's bittersweet of course, because it changed all of our lives, and also, I'm such a fan of the show. Always have been and continue to be. And I think those guys -- the Duffer Brothers -- are real geniuses."

He continued, "But just because it's the end of Stranger Things, doesn't mean it's the end of them creatively, and I feel like they'll go on and create other things that are gorgeous and that we'll fall in love with as much as Stranger Things. So, it is the end of one thing, but, the beginning of possibly a new chapter that's just as beautiful."

In the meantime, Harbour is giving the internet a little more eye candy and an adrenaline rush with his latest film, Gran Turismo, which also stars Orlando Bloom.

"Basically, it's a true story about a kid who played this Gran Turismo video game and then the challenge where they let these, you know, video game kids drive real cars," he told ET about the film based on the driving simulation game.

"And then this one kid, like, wins the whole shebang at the end. So there's a guy who trains them, who is like the chief engineer and coach and he's very skeptical -- let's say at the beginning -- and then it sort of becomes a really feel-good sports movie along the way," Harbour adds. "But he himself has some secrets as well. So I play basically the chief engineer and coach of these kids."

Gran Turismo is in theaters Aug. 11.