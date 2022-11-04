Darren Criss Welcomes First Child With Mia Swier

Darren Criss and his wife, Mia's, latest collaboration – a baby girl – has officially arrived! Criss shared the two are officially parents on Instagram on Thursday with a sweet photo of the two staring adorably at their daughter, whom they decided to name Bluesy.

Criss shared that Bluesy was born on April 11.

"M & D made some sweet music," Criss wrote. "🎶 Bluesy Belle Criss⁣ 🎶⁣ 4/11/22⁣ 💙 Out now. 💙."

In October, the pair, who were married in 2019, revealed that they were expecting their first child, with a sweet music-themed announcement. The couple shared a video of the baby’s heartbeat, followed by an image of the ultrasound that read, "Baby Von Criss Droppin Spring 2022.”

Along with the exciting photos and video, the Glee alum captioned the post, “We’ve been making music for years.⁣…But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

Prior to their baby's arrival, Criss spoke with ET about having a “Broadway baby.” While promoting his current Broadway show, American Buffalo, with Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell, Criss shared how excited he was to celebrate multiple arrivals.

“Yes. There will be a few opening nights, more than one opening night, that's a terrible joke,” he quipped.

“Hey, man, life abounds. Much to celebrate, much to be grateful for, giving life to many things," he added. "This play, an actual life. So, the circumstances around it are very fortuitous, and the poetry of it is not lost on me. I'm very pleased to be bringing life into the world, given these circumstances. It's a true Broadway baby.”