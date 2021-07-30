Darcey Tells Georgi That They Can't Get Married If He's 'Not Being Honest' (Exclusive)

Although 90 Day Fiancé's Darcey and her much younger Bulgarian beau, Georgi, just got engaged, the honeymoon period is definitely over. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Darcey & Stacey, the couple is again in the middle of a tense argument, with Darcey upset over Georgi keeping things from her.

On the season premiere of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey's twin sister, Stacey, expressed some concerns that 34-year-old Georgi isn't marrying 46-year-old Darcey for the right reasons -- especially after Darcey told her that she had found cash Georgi had hidden away in a sock. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode, Darcey says Georgi still isn't opening up to her.

"We can't move forward and get married if he's not being honest with me," she tells cameras.

As Darcey and Georgi prepare to take a trip together, it's clear Darcey is bothered.

"All this stuff just keeps on popping up out of the blue," she tells him as Georgi defends himself.

"I wanna protect you because I love you, and I don't want to tell you stuff's happening because I don't wanna stress you out," he tells her. "I don't wanna worry you, because you have your own issues you need to deal with. I care about you, I don't want to tell you to freak you out -- not because I'm hiding something, it's because I'm protecting you."

"Sometimes I don't open up about my problems because for me to open up is like complaining about your problems, and I don't like to complain because in Bulgaria, that's not how I was raised," he also tells cameras. "Complaining is weakness and that's why I kinda keep my problems for myself."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and is also available on Discovery+.

ET recently spoke with the twins about this season of Darcey & Stacey, and Darcey shared that she and Georgi might never make it down the aisle.

"I was having some questions and I needed some transparency, so you're gonna kind of see some of the ups and downs that Georgi and I have gone through, and, it's not all great, guys," Darcey said of what viewers can expect from season 2 of their hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. "I have a big heart, I deserve love, and I just want transparency. I don't want to continue to be in relationships that don't serve me well and I have to go make those choices for myself."

