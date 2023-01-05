'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her

Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown.

During this season of the hit TLC 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, twins Darcey and Stacey are taking on Miami. Darcey is single and ready to mingle after her split from Georgi and she's shown going on a a few fun dates after enlisting the help of a matchmaker.

"I'm looking forward to meeting these amazing men," she says. "Different types, different ages. But at the same time it's a little scary because this is my heart that I'm putting on the line. But I have to face my fears and get back on my horse and freaking ride it."

However, things quickly sour when she's confronted with Georgi -- who's sporting a new look -- whom her brother-in-law, Florian, invited to Miami. A tense confrontation is shown between Darcey and Georgi, whom she yells at in front of Stacey and Florian. For the first time, the twins also are at odds with one another.

"This is the worst fight Darcey and I have ever had, and I'm not sure what it's going to take to move past this," Stacey notes at one point.

Darcey & Stacey season 4 premieres on Monday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.