Daniel Radcliffe on What to Expect From 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic (Exclusive)

Daniel Radcliffe is ready for the world to see his transformation into 'Weird Al' Yankovic for the upcoming biopic about the comedian's life.

Last month, fans got a sneak peek of Radcliffe in character, and while his embodiment of Yankovic did require some time in the hair and makeup chair, one part of his look was all his own. "I grew the mustache, so the mustache was mine 'cause I didn't want to wear a fake one every day," the 32-year-old actor told ET's Cassie DiLaura while at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals' Lost City premiere in Austin, Texas, adding that the wig was "pretty quick" to get on and off.

Radcliffe said Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the biopic, had "much more of an involved process" in getting her look right. "We had an amazing hair and makeup team truly. I don't know how they did what they did in 18 days. It was all down to them," he said.

As for what fans can expect from this biopic, Radcliffe quipped that it's "the absolutely 100 percent true story of Al's life."

"I'm gonna keep that going for as long as I can," he mused before adding, "'cause it's insane. It's going to be a lot of fun hopefully."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will stream on The Roku Channel, but a release date has yet to be announced.

Daniel Radcliffe in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.' Courtesy of The Roku Channel

Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.' Courtesy of The Roku Channel

In addition to playing 'Weird Al,' Radcliffe was also excited to speak with ET about portraying a villain in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The Harry Potter star plays Fairfax, who kidnaps romance novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) to help him locate a treasure in the jungle that she mentions in her book. Things only get funnier when Alan (Tatum), Loretta's romance novel cover model, swoops in to try and save her.

"If you got a script where they were like, 'Do you want to be the villain to Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's heroes?' You'd be like, "Yeah, of course.' I love both of them, and I loved the script," he said of taking on the role. "The script is really, really funny. [Directors] Adam and Aaron [Nee] did an amazing job on making it. It was a very easy choice."

As for Bullock and Tatum's onscreen chemistry, Radcliffe witnessed it firsthand. "I think chemistry mostly comes down to openness, and being open and curious about the other person who you're working with, and both Channing and Sandra are that," he said in praise of his co-stars. "I think they would both be very hard people to not have chemistry with, they're both incredibly nice and fun. I mean, Channing can start a party on his own in the room, so I feel like it was very easy for them to find that."

Adam Nee agrees. "It was hard to wrangle them because it was so fun," the director told ET. "I mean, Channing and Sandy's chemistry on set...they really were just giggling and laughing all day. They're wonderful, really amazing."

The Lost City hits theaters on March 25.