Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in First Biopic Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe takes on the parody-producing "Weird Al" Yankovic in the first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In the first look at the Roku Channel original movie -- due out this fall -- Radcliffe not only physically transforms into the curly-haired mustached singer but adopts his eccentric personality too as he's seen crafting and performing some of his most iconic songs.

Released at Roku's 2022 NewFronts presentation Tuesday, the teaser also shows off the Harry Potter star's toned physique as he's seen bare-chested, taking a swig from a bottle before spitting it into the air during one of his many live performances.

"Anyone got an accordion?" Radcliffe as Yankovic says dramatically in the trailer.

According to a tongue-in-cheek release for the upcoming biopic, the film "holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

The movie also promises to bring "audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time," and will fulfill Yankovic's promise to release a new film every "33 years."

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," the funnyman jokingly said in a statement when the project was first announced in January.

As far as seeing Radcliffe in the role, Yankovic said he's "thrilled" to have the British actor portray him in the story about his life.

"I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film," Yankovic gushed. "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

When ET spoke with Radcliffe at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in March, he quipped that the film is "the absolutely 100 percent true story of Al's life."

"I'm gonna keep that going for as long as I can," he mused before adding, "'cause it's insane. It's going to be a lot of fun hopefully."

In addition to Radcliffe, Weird also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents, Mary and Nick.

Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also directing.

Check out the first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, below.