'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Finale: Breaking Down Each Pair's Freestyle Dance

It's Dancing With the Stars finale night -- and the stars are leaving it all on the dance floor. After 11 weeks of fierce competition, emotional breakthroughs and incredible performances, this season's celebs have one last chance to impress the judges and voters at home.
It all depends on the freestyle, and after working hard all season, each of the four couples -- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson -- is showing off what they've got.
ET is breaking down each freestyle as America decides who deserves this season's mirrorball. See below.
Kaitlyn & Artem
After earning a 30/30 for their flawless repeat of their Week 9 Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic," the couple performed a magical freestyle dance to "Sparkling Diamonds” from Moulin Rouge. As Carrie Ann Inaba said, they met all expectations. The pair received 30/30 on the freestyle.
Justina & Sasha
Justina and Sasha brought it back to Week 1 with a repeat Cha Cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin. The actress showed how much she's grown as a dancer -- and even showed off her singing chops -- for a perfect score of 30/30. Later, they returned to the ballroom to perform their freestyle dance to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by The Gypsy Kings. The judges loved it -- and gave the pair a 30/30.
Nelly & Daniella
The pair's repeat Samba to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge included a coupe missteps, earning them a score of 27/30. However, Nelly and Daniella got back on track with their freestyle dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G. The performance was unlike anything we've ever seen on the DWTS dance floor -- full of lifts, flips and plenty of swag! It earned plenty of praise from the judges, and a score of 30/30.
Nev & Jenna
After a 30/30 for their Villains Night repeat of a Paso Doble to "Swan Lake Remix" by District 78, Nev and Jenna performed their freestyle dance to “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78. The performance was whimsical and fun and ended with a bit of in-studio rain. The pair of course earned a 30/30.
