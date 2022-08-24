'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Separate After 4 Years of Marriage

The former couple first sparked split speculation earlier this year, when they stopped popping up on each other's Instagram pages, even when their fourth wedding anniversary rolled around in March.

Slater and Farber got engaged live on DWTS in October 2016, when Farber popped the question after the pair performed a contemporary dance together.

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

They tied the knot in March 2018, and traveled to Mexico for their honeymoon shortly thereafter.

"It’s the best feeling in the world to be able to call Sasha my husband in public!" Slater told ET after the romantic beach getaway. "I feel so fancy saying it! I think this newlywed feeling will last a while. We have always been very attentive to each other, but it’s been that little bit extra since the wedding."

When ET spoke with Slater in 2019, she said of Farber, "I have my best friend and he happens to be the love of my life and he's always gonna be there for me." She shared similar sentiments when ET spoke with her the following year.

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.