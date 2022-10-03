'Dancing With the Stars' Announces Winter Tour: See Who's Hitting the Road

The tour will begin on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., promising a brand-new production from its past live shows. "Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege – the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour!" the pros said in the press release. "We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you’ve made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance."