Dan Levy Wants to be Phoebe Bridgers' Muse in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promo

Dan Levy might not be the subject of a Phoebe Bridgers song any time soon. Levy and Bridgers teamed up in a promo for their upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, and the Schitt's Creek star found out that he may not be the songstress' muse.

Taking the stage with castmember Aidy Bryant -- and donning facemasks to adhere to coronavirus safety protocols -- Levy playfully asked the indie-emo-folk rock wunderkind if she might be musically inspired by the burgeoning friendship

"Phoebe, since we've been this week, I wonder whether you could, like, maybe write a song about me, or whatever," Levy suggested.

Without much hesitation, Bridger politely declined, telling Levy, "I think I'm good on that. Thanks though."

Bryant made sure to throw her hat in the ring immediately, crooning a song that was basically just the words "Woah, Dan," that Levy seemed to really enjoy.

In the promo, Bryant also made it clear that both Levy and Bridgers have some big expectations on their shoulders when it comes to bringing down the house this weekend.

"This one better be funny guys. Dan, I want to see big commitment out of you," Bryant said, pointedly. "And Phoebe, I expect your songs to be hilarious! Weird Al level."

"They're not," Bridgers responded with her signature deadpan timing. And to her credit, her songs certainly aren't known for their slapstick humor.

The two Saturday Night Live first-timers were left with a tough act to follow after John Krasinski hosted last week's episode and slayed -- from playing Tom Brady in the cold open to making out with Pete Davidson in his monologue, to generally nailing every sketch he was in, Krasinski raised the bar for the rest of this season.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

