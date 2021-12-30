Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Her 'Private' Relationship With Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is giving fans a peek inside her life with Chris Martin. In an interview with ELLE UK, the 32-year-old actress makes a rare comment about her relationship with the Coldplay frontman, 44, whom she was first linked to in 2018.

"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she says, after admitting that she's "guarded."

Of Martin, The Lost Daughter actress adds, "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

In fact, Johnson tells the mag, a quiet night at home would follow the interview, as she planned to go home and watch The Great. She doesn't specify, however, if Martin would be joining her.

"I feel both 48 and 26. I’ve had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older," she explains. "... It’s Friday! I should get slightly f**ked up. And sometimes I do! But I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me."

After Johnson and Martin were linked in 2018, Johnson told Tatler that she was "not going to talk about" her romance, before adding, "but I am very happy."

The two went on to make a rare public appearance in September 2019 at a charity event. Then, in February 2020, Johnson directed a music video for Martin's band. Back in December 2020, engagement rumors circled after Johnson was seen wearing a large emerald rock on that finger while out shopping in West Hollywood.

In July, the couple was spotted displaying some PDA in Spain. Then, in October, Martin dedicated a song to Johnson during a concert, calling her "my universe."