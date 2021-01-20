Dakota Johnson Experienced a Full-Blown Panic Attack on 'Our Friend' Set

Dakota Johnson is opening up about a terrifying experience she had on set. The 31-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about filming her new drama, Our Friend.

In the movie, Johnson plays terminally ill cancer patient Nicole Teague, and there is a scene where she has to sing on stage -- something the actress has never had to do before onscreen.

"That was so scary. I actually have a little bit of stage fright," Johnson told Fallon, explaining her anxieties about performing publicly. "Singing in front of people is actually so terrifying for me."

For the scene, Johnson's character is supposed to be performing in a community theater production.

"They hit playback of my vocal recording and called action. It was like I had a panic attack that manifested in all the ways that it does, that it can," Johnson recalled. "I just took off running, running around this theater, around backstage and I was running around and I just started laughing hysterically. Everyone on the crew was like, 'What is she doing?' Running around, laughing, and then stopped moving and just started crying."

Johnson said she couldn't explain her reaction, adding, "I got so scared. It was like extreme flight mode."

