Daddy Yankee, Paulina Rubio and Anuel AA to Perform at 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

This year's Billboard Latin Music Awards is bringing together quite the line-up of performers. Stars including Daddy Yankee, Paulina Rubio and Anuel AA will hit the stage at the awards ceremony, Telemundo announced on Monday.

Joining the the group are Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Carlos Vives, Luis Fonsi, Pablo Alboran, Pitbull, Reik and Yandel, along with talented young artists like Chesca, Manuel Turizo, Raymix, Kendo Kaponi, Jessie Reyez and Rauw Alejandro. Previously-announced performers include Armando Manzanero, Black Eyed Peas, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Gerardo Ortiz, Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Myke Towers, Ozuna, Sech and Wisin.

Nominees were announced in February, with Bad Bunny and Ozuna leading the pack. They each received 14 nominations for this year's ceremony, including Artist of the Year. Daddy Yankee and J Balvin each received 12 nominations, while Anuel AA and Farruko both earned 10. Sech and Snow have seven nominations each, and Becky G, Karol G and Rosalía are each up for three.

It seems as if all (or at least many) of these acts will appear in person at the awards show, as Telemundo is promising to "roll out the red carpet to welcome these artists and other great stars who will gather for the first time this year" on Oct. 21.

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards were originally set to take place in Las Vegas in April, but the show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telemundo and Billboard announced in August that the ceremony is now set to broadcast live Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.