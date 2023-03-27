Da Brat and Wife Judy Reveal Sex of Baby -- See the Sweet Announcement

Let's hear it for the boy! Da Brat and her, wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart are having a boy. The pair celebrated the news on Sunday, during a colorful reveal party filled with family and friends.

"Baby Harris - Dupart is a boy," the caption on both Da Brat and Judy's Instagram posts from the celebration read, with a series of blue heart emojis.

In a video, shared by Judy on Instagram, she and Da Brat hold each other while they are joined in a countdown by their guests.

After the clock hits one, blue confetti fills the sky as they celebrate the news. In another clip, Da Brat and Judy are all smiles as Deniece Williams' hit song, "Let's Hear It for the Boy," plays.

If Da Brat and Judy's outfits were any indication of their predictions for their baby, Judy was spot on. For the occasion, she wore a blue dress, while Da Brat showed off her baby bump in a pink track suit. Both women wore a combination of pink and blue hair for the occasion. Ahead of the celebration, the couple showed off their looks.

"💙💗Gender Reveal Day 💗💙 What y’all think it is #TeamBoy #TeamGirl," Da Brat captioned the post.

In February, Da Brat, 48, and Judy, 41, announced that the "Funkdafied" rapper was pregnant. Judy is already a mother of three. During a conversation with People, Da Brat shared that being pregnant was never in the stars for her.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," the rapper told the outlet. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."