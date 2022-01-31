Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart Announce They're 'Extending the Family' With Sweet Pics

Exciting news for Da Brat and her fiancé, Jesseca Dupart! On Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting a new addition.

“We are EXTENDING the family🤰🏽,” the pair wrote. In the photo, Da Brat stands behind Jesseca and rests her hands on her fiancé's belly while they pose for a mirror selfie.

In another photo, the pair makes heart hands over Jesseca's stomach.

ET has reached out to Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, regarding this possible baby news.

Da Brat and Jesseca’s news comes days before they are set to tie the knot. The pair revealed their plans to get married on Feb. 2 by showing off a picture of the numbers 2.22.22 tattooed on Da Brat’s back. During an interview on the Wendy Williams Show in December, the "That's What I'm Looking For" rapper shared how she ended up with the tattoo.

"Well, [Jesseca] didn’t believe that I was serious about the date,” Da Brat told guest host Sherri Shepherd. “She said that I wasn’t taking any initiative and it didn’t seem like I really wanted that date. I said ‘I’ma show you’re a**.’”

Da Brat added, “She was so happy and surprised, she believed me then.”

The couple confirmed their engagement in August during an episode of their WE TV series, Brat Loves Jesseca. During the show, the pair wore matching outfits as they sat onstage during a Coming to America-themed party. Jesseca explained the meaning behind six rings before popping the question.

Da Brat confirmed that she was in a relationship -- and came out -- in an emotional post in March 2020, after being presented with a white Bentley by Jesseca for her birthday.

“Never have I EVER. Needless to say... I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift,” the rapper wrote.

“I have never experienced this feeling," she added. "It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”