Cynthia Erivo Stands Out in Neon Green Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

Leave it to Cynthia Erivo to make her virtual red carpet a show-stopping fashion show.

The 34-year-old British actress stunned in a vibrant, neon green mesh dress from Valentino Couture -- which held a bold, sculptural shape. With the help of her stylist, Jason Bolden, Erivo opted for equally daring accessories to emphasize the futuristic look of her Golden Globes ensemble and donned towering platform metallic silver wedges and ivory-hued opera-length leather gloves.

As for her jewels, Erivo -- who will be presenting at this year's Golden Globes awards ceremony -- went with glittering Wempe jewelry to complete her head-to-toe Valentino look.

Earlier this evening, Erivo's makeup artist, Terrell Mullin — who gave the actress a fierce look featuring makeup from Armani Beauty — posted a video of the star on her way to the ceremony in her full look for the night, which stood out against the black backdrop of the car.

Terrell Mullen/Instagram