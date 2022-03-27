Cutest Couples at the 2022 Oscars: From Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Kristen Steward and Dylan Meyer

Couples took the red carpet by storm at the Academy Awards. Some of the cutest couples in Hollywood stepped out for the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, with engaged pairs and longtime loves each getting their moment in the spotlight.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Best Actor nominee Will Smith glowed alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, both of whom are nominated for their work in The Power of the Dog, turned the red carpet into a glamorous date night.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

ABC via Getty Images

Performer Reba McEntire was all smiles as she posed with her beau, Rex Linn, while Alexis Ohanian stepped out to support his wife, Serena Williams, who attended the show in support of King Richard, which is about her father.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem also wowed on the red carpet, as did Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, as well as Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

David Livingston/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter were as cute as can be on the carpet, along with the likes of Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, and Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Watch the video below for more from this year's Oscars.